Sex offence charges against Wangaratta teacher dropped in court

All charges have been dropped against a Wangaratta teacher who had been accused of sex offences.
Benjamin Wayne Holding was suspended by education authorities after being charged by sex offence and child abuse detectives with sexual assault by touching, unlawful assault and common law assault.
It had been alleged the offending occurred between January 2020 and May last year.
Prosecutor Stuart Pritchard said it was agreed between police and Holding's defence that the charges would be dropped.
"I'll mark the matter struck out," magistrate Peter Dunn said on Thursday.
No reason was given for the withdrawal.
He had been employed at Wangaratta High School.
