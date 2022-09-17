The Border Mail
Border and North East pubs in demand as property boom and COVID lockdowns highlight value of hotels

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 17 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Sandeep Kumar has taken over the Royal Hotel at Corowa after previously managing a nightclub in New Zealand. Picture by Ash Smith

Owning a pub has long been considered the great Australian dream.

