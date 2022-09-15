A Border region whistleblower has written to the federal government alleging an application for a multi-million dollar grant to fund the Rutherglen Wine, Walk, Cycle Trail overstated the benefits to the community.
Albury engineer Charles Mitchell yesterday wrote to Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King to raise "serious questions" over a Building Better Regions Fund application for the Rutherglen Wine, Walk, Cycle Trail project.
Mr Mitchell was approached by Rutherglen resident Peter Twigg to provide economic and engineering advice for the project's business plan, which Mr Mitchell alleged effectively "misled" the federal government.
"The false economic justification used to justify the project is ... extremely misleading," Mr Mitchell has alleged.
"It's basically misleading the government to invest in a project with negligible community benefit and is essentially defrauding the federal government and taxpayers."
Indigo Shire CEO Trevor Ierino said council strongly refuted the allegations contained in Mr Mitchell's letter to the minister.
In 2018, Mr Mitchell helped spark a Victorian Ombudsman investigation into the Wodonga Council allegedly overcharging ratepayers more than $18 million over 10 years for waste.
Mr Mitchell's letter to Ms King over the Rutherglen trail states: "The current funding for the trail will not provide the anticipated economic stimulus for the community and will, in fact, become an ongoing debt and liability legacy for the community."
The business case for the federal grant application prepared by consultant TRC Tourism for Indigo Shire Council stated: "For the Rutherglen Wine, Walk, Cycle Trail, we have assumed it to be $25 per ride. For all users, this benefit measure totals $9.733 million over 10 years for all trail users."
Mr Mitchell called the $9 million figure "illusionary", saying: "TRC Tourism consultants identified 'shadow benefit' where a user pays cost of $25 per ride is ludicrous. It's like asking people to pay a toll to use a path or a council road."
An Indigo Shire Council spokeswoman said: "The business case covers the economic contribution to the visitor economy from both day and overnight visitors based on a minimum additional spend per visitor using the trail."
Mr Ierino said the allegations in Mr Mitchell's letter were serious and unsubstantiated, and that "council will be seeking legal advice as soon as possible".
Rutherglen resident Peter Twigg said the "inevitable ongoing maintenance costs of the trail" had not been addressed in the business plan presented to the federal government.
He said he had raised his concerns with council.
"They're saying that it's only a concept - and what am I worrying about," Mr Twigg said.
"I've asked them but they haven't done a cursory examination of the route.
"I've done a full analysis of every section of the track including photos and sent this on to the council.
"I've done this because I've been advised that before they look into it I need to provide full documentation but they don't want to hear about it."
The Indigo Shire Council spokeswoman said the project funding was for two phases: design and construction.
"It is important to note that the final funding amount from the federal government is $5.1 million," the spokeswoman said.
"This is substantially higher than the costings in the original business case, reflecting the importance of the design phase work and increasing costs of construction.
"The design phase includes comprehensive consultation with all land owners and managers including further consultation with Parks Victoria."
The spokeswoman said the construction phase could not commence until the design phase had been completed which would "address a number of key challenges".
"This includes comprehensive assessment of cultural heritage, vegetation and other physical aspects including flooding," she said.
Mr Mitchell, who previously worked in the Wodonga Council's finance department, said the benefit-to-cost ratio (BCR) identified in the Indigo Shire Council's business case for the trail was intangible.
"The business case identifies a benefit to cost ratio of 3.2," he said.
"My preliminary calculation shows that with ongoing maintenance and renewal the BCR is closer to 1.0, which means negligible economic benefits for the community, but an ongoing debt for the ratepayer for annual maintenance and renewal of the future asset.
"According to the business case, 'estimated construction cost of the trails project is $4.414 million, and the 10-year maintenance costs are $1.324 million for a total 10-year cost of $5.738 million.
"Indigo ratepayers could be up for over $200,000 per year in costs."
