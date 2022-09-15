A price war on petrol continues in Wodonga, delivering wins for motorists.
APCO and OTR in West Wodonga are neck and neck once again along with Woolworths Ampol Wodonga, with the pump price at 153.9 cents per litre at all three on Thursday.
APCO Wodonga general manager Paul Armstrong said although OTR, which provides Caltex fuel, has "garnished customers", his business had also picked up newcomers.
"Albury-Wodonga's got a high concentration of service stations, so there's always competition to get customers," he said.
"We've been engaged with the price pool.
"That's also floated on across the Border now (in Albury), and we're noticing their prices have come down."
Mr Armstrong said he was more focused on his own business than what other service stations were doing.
On Thursday, the pump price was 169.9 cents at United Wodonga on Melrose Drive, 265.9 cents per litre at Shell Wodonga on Melbourne Road, and 163.9 cents at Ampol Wodonga at the corner of High Street and Thomas Mitchell Drive.
Over the Border in Albury, petrol prices on Thursday were higher. Unleaded petrol cost 210.9 cents per litre at Ampol Albury on Dean Street, 164.9 cents per litre at Mobil Albury on the corner of Young Street and Riverina Highway, and 179.9 cents per litre at Ampol South Albury on Hovell Street.
"We're assuming at the end of this month the federal government will put the excise back on," Mr Armstrong said.
"I'm assuming we'll maintain the price of the pre-excise. We'll be out of pre-excise fuel within 24 hours."
Mr Armstrong said the competition was much more "hectic" compared to 30 years ago before apps and social media played a part in informing customers of fuel prices.
"I have multiple customers a day come in and they'll have fuelspy and these other fuel apps," he said.
NSW has mandated that every fuel provider must update their price change within five minutes.
OTR Wodonga and Ampol Albury were not able to be reached for comment.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
