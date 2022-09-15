The Border Mail
Company succeeds in appealing Albury Council decision to reject petrol station in Lavington

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Trees on the corner block on Urana and Sanders roads will be removed to make way for a petrol station which will face the Coles supermarket shopping centre at Lavington.

A 7-ELEVEN petrol station is set to be built at Lavington across the road from the Coles supermarket shopping centre.

