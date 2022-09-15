A LONG-awaited revamping of a pumphouse into an arts hub is due to be completed mid next year, five years after funding for the project was announced.
Albury Council this week gave a $2.97 million tender to Canberra firm Monarch Building Solutions to remediate, construct and fit-out the Waterworks Road site.
The East Albury block is home to an 1884 pumphouse, which supplied water to premises, and after extensions it then provided electricity from 1915 to 1926.
Albury Council has since contributed funding and allocated $2.48 million towards the construction of the hub to be known as Maker Space.
The budget shortfall will be met through savings in other projects.
Between the government funding announcement in 2018 and now there has been detailed design study done to determine what is needed to make the pumphouse inhabitable.
Work to be done by Monarch includes repointing bricks, reroofing, reflooring and upgrading the power and ventilation systems.
A car park, toilet extension and kiln room in an outbuilding will also be formed.
Councillor Alice Glachan said the project, originally slated for completion in 2020, was worthwhile.
"It's an opportunity for us to save an old building that has heritage significance to us, but also repurpose that for a part of our community that often needs assistance with accommodation," Cr Glachan said.
"The pandemic has had a particular impact on our community in various ways and one of those ways was that the more creative components of our community were not able to necessarily undertake the work that they do normally on a regular basis.
"They weren't able to exhibit, sell (and) often they weren't able to create and this is an opportunity for us to make good some of the lost time that these people (endured)."
