The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Canberra firm to transform historic waterworks in East Albury into centre for creative artists

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Canberra firm is set to transform this building after winning a tender ahead of Wodonga TVN On-Country which put in a $3.54 million bid. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A LONG-awaited revamping of a pumphouse into an arts hub is due to be completed mid next year, five years after funding for the project was announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.