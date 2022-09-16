Snake season has officially begun, with snake catchers saying callouts for spring sightings are heating up.
Heavy rain and full water catchments have impacted the behaviour of the reptiles this season, sending them further into the built environment to skirt flooded waterways and sodden soil.
Albury and surrounds catcher Chris Porter said he had started preparing for calls to increase following a stretch of warm days last month, as snakes emerge from winter brumation to seek the sun.
"A lot of brown snakes are out at the moment," Mr Porter said.
"I had a five-foot brown snake the other day in a Telstra pit, as thick as my wrist. Big old snake."
"There are a few red-belly black snakes also getting around the town, looking for the sun," he said.
Snake species found in north-east Victoria include the red-bellied black snake, tiger snake and copperheads. The eastern brown snake is the most common, and the subject of most calls to catchers.
Though these four species are venomous, human injury is rare. And all four are protected under multiple laws in NSW and Victoria, which prohibit their unlicensed killing, harm or capture.
Each year state and local governments publish largely the same information to inform the public on snake basics, and to explain that removal of snakes is not a government responsibility.
Snake catching and relocation then falls to private contractors, two of whom said they had already noticed a change this year working first-hand with the reptiles.
Mr Porter said snakes are being pushed into towns and homes to escape the wet where, sadly, the risk of injury is higher.
"The waterlevels do play a part. When the water rises, they go to higher ground and that's when they go into people's places and gardens," Mr Porter said.
"If more people realise that snakes are more scared of us than we should be scared of them, there would be a lot fewer bites and injury and people not knowing how to handle a snake."
Noel Crossman from Hume Pest Control said sightings and encounters of snakes will continue to increase, particularly for people walking near waterways.
He said the increased number of snake sightings, and an increased boldness the snakes themselves, would also be due to the "bumper crop" of frogs, mice and other rodents presently about.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Down along the river, at Noreuil Park down to the wetlands, areas like that are going to see a lot more sightings because the areas down there are flooded," Mr Crossman said.
"I had a couple of local callouts yesterday. It is the time."
"They are going to be around. You just have to be aware and leave them alone and call a licensed snake catcher in."
Down at Noreuil Park on Friday, Chris Porter explained that though the juvenile eastern brown snake he had captured was small, that did not mean it was less dangerous.
In fact, the opposite is true.
"Because they haven't learned to control their venom, when they bite you they pump it all in," Mr Porter said.
"People think, 'oh, its only a little baby snake' - they'll pump you full of venom, the buggers."
Despite the real dangers that snakes present, particularly to pets, each snake catcher preached calm yet vigilant awareness for those who encountered snakes this spring.
Catchers advise never to corner a snake. If you encounter a snake in your home, simply keep an eye on it from a safe distance until a snake handler arrives. Or, if you're bushwalking and in a tight spot, keep an eye on the snake while you slowly reverse your path.
"Some are very inquisitive to see what they are, what colour and what type of snake. They think that they can catch it or want to pick up something and throw it at it to scare it away," Mr Crossman said.
"If they walk away and leave it, that snake will just move on itself."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.