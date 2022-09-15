The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Flood warnings heading into the weekend for major rivers

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartmouth Dam is at 99 per cent, and tipped to spill for the first time since 1996.

Several flood warnings have been issued for major rivers in the North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.