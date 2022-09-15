Several flood warnings have been issued for major rivers in the North East.
Flood warnings have been issued for the Upper Murray, Mitta Mitta, Ovens, King, and Kiewa rivers.
Rainfall of up to 5mm was recorded in the 24 hours to 11am on Thursday across the Kiewa River catchment, with another 15 to 25mm forecast heading into Friday.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River downstream of Bandiana at Mongans Bridge.
The river is currently at 2.6 metres and steady below the minor flood level.
It is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 3.3 metres today on Thursday.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 2.87 metres and steady, with minor flooding, and is expected to remain above the minor flood level (2.8 m) for the next few days.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm are forecast across North East Victoria during Friday into Saturday, with isolated totals of 30-40 mm possible.
Total rainfall of 15-20 mm is forecast across North West Victoria on Friday heading into Saturday.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding are possible in the flood watch areas from Friday.
Residents are urged to stay informed by monitoring local conditions and remain alert.
The next update is expected by Friday, 2pm or as the situation changes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.