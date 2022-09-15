The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug-driver hit 130km/h in Wodonga in stolen car, given last chance

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Ferrara is arrested on June 7 after hitting 130km/h on residential streets during heavy pedestrian traffic. File image

A dangerous drug driver who hit 130km/h in residential Wodonga streets in a stolen car while tailed by the air wing has been given one last chance to show his family he can change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.