Drug-driver hit 130km/h in Wodonga in stolen car, given last chance

A dangerous drug driver who hit 130km/h in residential Wodonga streets in a stolen car while tailed by the air wing has been given one last chance to show his family he can change.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Casey Ferrara, 27, put lives at risk on June 7.
A young child on a scooter frantically flagged down officers on Emerald Avenue as Ferrara drove a green Holden Commodore at speed.
Officers were already searching for the stolen vehicle, having spotted it speeding in Wangaratta and Beechworth earlier in the day.
Ferrara again took off at speed in Wodonga at 5.06pm and travelled through multiple streets.
He hit 130km/h on the 60km/h limit Lawrence Street, and 110km/h on Primrose Way during heavy pedestrian traffic.
The police helicopter followed the vehicle as it travelled through the city before Ferrara parked in the garage of a Lyndren Street home.
Officers cordoned off the area as the police air wing continued to watch, and the ground officers arrested Ferrara inside.
He said he had taken GHB prior to his arrest.
The 27-year-old already had charges pending after being caught with a huge haul of stolen goods in a stolen car on Anderson Street.
Wodonga officers searched the Toyota LandCruiser on February 10 and found items including a spear gun, backpack, fishing gear, car wheels, an electric scooter, security box, paint tins, umbrella, dryer, monitor, sunglasses, an archery bow and more.
He was later found driving a stolen Holden Colorado on Lowerson Way on April 1.
"There is hope for him at 27 that the penny might have dropped," lawyer Geoff Clancy said.
"He's on his last opportunity with his family and possibly with the court to show that he can make change."
Ferrara has been using ice since age 15, with magistrate Peter Mithen telling him drugs "have brought you to your knees".
His drug abuse even continued after his arrest.
He was found with buprenorphine opioid strips in custody and charged.
Mr Mithen said his first thought on hearing a summary of the offending was to immediately jail Ferrara.
The court heard he came from a good family, who were at their wits' end over how else to support him.
Ferrara has a rehabilitation bed lined up in Shepparton and Mr Mithen said he needed to embrace the position.
"The weight of the criminal justice system falling on you will be quite heavy," he said.
"I don't want that to happen. This is your chance."
Ferrara was bailed to the rehab on Thursday and will appear in court on October 12 for a progress update.
"Grab this opportunity with both hands," the magistrate said.
Ferrara's licence was cancelled for 18 months ahead of his sentencing at a later date.
