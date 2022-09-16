The 2022 Alpine Spring Bull Sale will be held at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite on Wednesday September 21 at 1pm presenting 65 HBR and APR registered Bulls.
"Our cowherd is run under commercial conditions with a strong maternal focus ideally suited to self-replacing herds," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said.
"In my time at Alpine we have worked to have a herd that has great structural integrity and high performance focused on maximising the number of live calves and kilos of growth per hectare for our clients.
"We have infused a lot of WA stud Coonamble genetics into the Alpine herd over the years for their ability to produce big bodied, strong, high growth cattle.
"Today, we have the Alpine cow herd where we want it in this regard and are now focused on infusing added carcase traits such as IMF without compromising body mass and growth."
Alpine-sired weaners have been rewarding Alpine clients in various saleyards throughout the state with great prices and competition from the high regard these calves are held.
"We feel privileged to be able to supply bulls into many quality cattle herds throughout the region, headlined by those in the high country, its valleys and surrounds," Alpine principal Jim Delany said.
Sires featured in this year's sale include Baldridge 38 Special, Sitz Stellar 726D and G A R Phoenix who combine moderate birth weight with explosive growth.
For excellent type and structure there are sons of Karoo Main Event M367 and Alpine Elevator M268.
For beef producers looking to achieve high Carcase potential whilst still maintaining strong phenotypes sons of Rennylea N542 will be offered in the sale.
"Every effort is made to ensure Alpine Bulls go to work in peak working condition. We also are committed to a comprehensive after sale guarantee," Chris said.
All sale bulls will be yarded for inspection on Sunday September 18 between 11am and 3pm.
"The sale bull Preview has grown in popularity over the past four years and provides a great opportunity to select bulls a couple of days before the sale in a relaxed manner," Chris said.
Temperament and structure have been focal points for the breeding program at Rossrich Angus.
"Our goal has always been focused around breeding bulls suitable to use on heifers without sacrificing on growth," stud principal Ross Friedrich said.
"Our clients get longevity out of the bulls by using them as yearlings.
"We have been using Breedplan since it started and select for calving ease, fertility and added carcase quality.
"We also focus heavily on temperament and structure not only for the bulls but for the backbone of our operation, our females."
The quality of the Rossrich Angus heifers is evident with 25 one-year-old APR heifers sold for an average of $3000/head in August to be used at another stud.
The Gerogery-based stud is family owned and operated and has been breeding and selling yearling Angus bulls for the past 40 years.
Rossrich Angus is owned and operated by Ross and Ruth Friedrich and Justin and Diana Carter.
This year, buyers will notice new yards which have been purpose-built to make it easier to inspect bulls.
The 2021 sale was the first time Rossrich Angus had conducted an online sale after years of selling privately.
"We were very happy with how the online platform worked, it gave all our clients, existing and new, the opportunity to purchase the bulls of their choice," Ross said.
This year's sale will feature a line-up of 28 bulls which will suit various operations and budgets.
For buyers looking for a bull to use over heifers, 70 per cent of the sale bulls will suit while 50 per cent offer above-breed average for IMF.
Sires on offer include Chiltern Park Moe M6, Baldridge 38 Special, Texas Quantum Leap Q029 and the first sons of Karoo L125 Pearl Q17 to be offered for sale.
All sale bulls have passed a thorough vet check and semen test and are fully vaccinated with 7-in-1, for Pestivirus and Vibrio.
The Rossrich Angus spring sale will be held on Friday September 23 conducted online by AuctionsPlus starting at 11am with bulls penned from 9am for inspection.
A barbecue lunch will be put on after the sale.
An open day will be held on Monday September 19 from 1pm to 4pm to allow for inspection before sale day. Other times are available by appointment.
The catalogue plus photos and videos of the bulls are available now on the AuctionsPlus website.
Rossrich Angus is located at "Hilltop" 1309 Gerogery Road, Gerogery, NSW.