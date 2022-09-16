Alpine clients rewarded Advertising Feature

Alpine Spring Bull Sale Lot 5 ALPINE 38 SPECIAL S021 combines moderate birth weight with explosive growth. Picture supplied by Alpine Angus

The 2022 Alpine Spring Bull Sale will be held at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite on Wednesday September 21 at 1pm presenting 65 HBR and APR registered Bulls.



"Our cowherd is run under commercial conditions with a strong maternal focus ideally suited to self-replacing herds," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said.



"In my time at Alpine we have worked to have a herd that has great structural integrity and high performance focused on maximising the number of live calves and kilos of growth per hectare for our clients.



"We have infused a lot of WA stud Coonamble genetics into the Alpine herd over the years for their ability to produce big bodied, strong, high growth cattle.



"Today, we have the Alpine cow herd where we want it in this regard and are now focused on infusing added carcase traits such as IMF without compromising body mass and growth."

Alpine-sired weaners have been rewarding Alpine clients in various saleyards throughout the state with great prices and competition from the high regard these calves are held.



"We feel privileged to be able to supply bulls into many quality cattle herds throughout the region, headlined by those in the high country, its valleys and surrounds," Alpine principal Jim Delany said.



Sires featured in this year's sale include Baldridge 38 Special, Sitz Stellar 726D and G A R Phoenix who combine moderate birth weight with explosive growth.



For excellent type and structure there are sons of Karoo Main Event M367 and Alpine Elevator M268.



For beef producers looking to achieve high Carcase potential whilst still maintaining strong phenotypes sons of Rennylea N542 will be offered in the sale.

"Every effort is made to ensure Alpine Bulls go to work in peak working condition. We also are committed to a comprehensive after sale guarantee," Chris said.



All sale bulls will be yarded for inspection on Sunday September 18 between 11am and 3pm.

