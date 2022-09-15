The Border Mail
Chiltern goalkicking machine Ethan Boxall confident in fitness ahead of grand final

By Brent Godde
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
Ethan 'Hopper' Boxall is considered the most dangerous forward in the competition and looms as a trump card for the Swans in Saturday's grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek. Picture by Mark Jesser

Chiltern ace Ethan Boxall is confident that playing only his second match in six weeks won't dull his impact in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.

Journalist

