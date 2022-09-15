Chiltern ace Ethan Boxall is confident that playing only his second match in six weeks won't dull his impact in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The man they call 'Hopper' returned for the second semi-final a fortnight ago after having not played since round 15.
Boxall said he won't be making any excuses if he doesn't perform up to expectations.
"I had a bit of a niggle with an ankle but it's all good to go and you won't hear any excuses from me once I cross that white line," Boxall said.
"I've only played one match in six weeks but I've been training a bit, so I'm not too worried about that.
"I'm confident I haven't lost my touch."
Boxall enhanced his reputation this season after booting 72 goals in 14 matches to claim the league's goalkicking title.
He proved his class in the second semi-final win over Beechworth with three goals.
Boxall said the Swans' ability to kick a winning score without relying on any individual was one of its biggest strengths.
"The side doesn't rely on me to kick a big bag each week," he said..
"I probably kicked a few more goals this season because 'Dools' (Mark Doolan) missed a fair bit of football.
"But now he is back fit and firing, we have got a fairly potent forward line.
"Jake Cooper also finished in the top-ten in the league goalkicking but is a bit stiff and will be playing reserves in the grand final.
"He did a terrific job in his first season of senior football but it says a bit about our forward line when he has to miss out."
Boxall played his junior football at the Swans.
The spring-heeled forward finished runner-up in the Barton medal behind Lee Dale in 2017 as a 17-year-old.
He joined Wodonga Raiders the following season and played 83 matches at Birallee Park before returning to his home club last year.
"It's awesome being back at Chiltern and I know all the boys at the club," he said.
"I've fitted in pretty well.
"I've had a bit of an injury riddled season and haven't trained that much
"I guess playing at the higher level of the O&M, I don't really have the time to commit to the training required and that's why I chose to return to Chiltern."
Boxall is eagerly anticipating his first senior grand final appearance.
"I've only played in one other grand final and that was in under-14s," he said..
"If we are good enough to win on Saturday, it will be a massive occasion for the club.
"The last senior grand final they played was 2006 and the last flag they won was 1998 so it's been a fair drought.
"Credit to 'Brooksie' he has built something pretty special and as a playing group we would love nothing more than to deliver the club's first flag in the TDFL."
Boxall is considered one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.
He was recently selected at full-forward in the Tallangtatta league's Team of the Year.
The 25-year-old said there were some familiar faces in the Kiewa-Sandy Creek side that he had previously played with at Birallee Park.
"It will be interesting on the weekend because I played with both Jack (Di Mizio) as well as Connor (Newnham) at Raiders," he said.
"But I expect Nic Carney to play on me and he has played on me a couple of times now.".
Chiltern has defeated the Hawks in both their encounters so far by less than a kick.
Boxall said coach Luke Brookes had been instrumental in transforming the Swans into a flag contender since being appointed coach in 2018.
"Brooksie is an old-fashioned coach but these days he likes taking a bit of a back seat," he said.
"Hibbo (Brad Hibberson) and I take training most nights so Brooksie can spend more time working on his speeches.
"He has come up with some good ones at the huddle this year and knows how to get the boys up and about.
"I'm looking forward to what he has got in store on Saturday.
"We all tell him he talks crap but most of the boys rate his speeches, you just don't let him know because it goes to his head.
"No doubt the group feels there is some unfinished business that we would love to take care of on the weekend."
