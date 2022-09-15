Will Ryan and Izaac McDonnell are dreaming of a double celebration on Saturday night.
The lifelong friends and house-mates will both play their 100th senior game for Osborne in the grand final against Holbrook.
Ryan, 24, admits it's a hugely significant day in his football career.
"It's pretty special," Ryan said.
"To do it with Izaac, he's my best mate too and we live together so it's going to be a pretty big day for us.
"We've known each other our whole lives, we went to primary school and high school together.
"He started off a bit slower than me, I got my first taste of first grade a bit earlier and Izaac was a bit smaller but I went away for a year-and-a-half and he's caught up to me.
"In the last three years, Izaac's become one of our premier midfielders, in and under, gets us going, gets the team up and about.
"If he's playing the style of footy we know he can, it just lifts the team a huge amount.
"He's had a stellar year."
HUME LEAGUE GRAND FINAL:
Ryan's season has been disrupted by a series of injuries but McDonnell hasn't missed a game since round six.
"I've put together a bit more consistent footy this year and under Joel Mackie, it's been pretty good," McDonnell said.
"Last year, I went away on a mid-season break and lacked after that but I'm a bit more mature this year."
McDonnell's been with Osborne since his Auskick days and won seven flags in a row from under-14s through to seniors.
"I've been pretty lucky," he admitted.
"It means a lot playing for my junior club.
"I love it there and I'm pretty stoked to play 100 games.
"I'm hoping to play a lot more.
"It is bloody special doing it with Will because I've been with him all my life."
Ryan's family is entrenched in Osborne history, his grandfather John having been the club's head trainer for years before dad Peter later took on the secretary's role.
"Our family farm is five minutes up the road, which makes it pretty special," Ryan said.
"I went to play in Canberra a few years ago and the feeling in their league just doesn't compare to playing back at Osborne.
"It just feels so much better and to have our family and friends around is super."
Ryan's never lost a grand final and doesn't plan to break with that tradition.
"If we could go on to win it, I reckon it would top the 2019 flag just to know how much work we've all put in over such a long period of time," Ryan said.
"To finally get the opportunity on Saturday, we won't be taking any backward steps.
"To play almost the whole season last year but not play finals was pretty shattering for all of us.
"To get a crack at it now is huge and we're up for the challenge."
