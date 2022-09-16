The Border Mail
Hume League grand final: Robbie Mackinlay hoping to see family history repeat itself

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:45am
Robbie Mackinlay with son Andrew, and, inset, celebrating Holbrook's 1985 TDFL premiership victory with siblings Jane, Bruce, George and Ann.

The memories come flooding back as Robbie Mackinlay ponders what it will mean to see his son Andrew run out for Holbrook in the grand final on Saturday afternoon.

