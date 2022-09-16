The memories come flooding back as Robbie Mackinlay ponders what it will mean to see his son Andrew run out for Holbrook in the grand final on Saturday afternoon.
Robbie, a life member at the Brookers, where he holds the record for games played, has been there and done it, winning premierships in 1985 and 1991 when the club was playing in the Tallangatta & District League.
Now it's Andrew with the famous No.2 on his back as Holbrook seeks to topple Osborne and end a flag drought stretching back 18 years to 2004.
But this is more than just a father-and-son tale.
The real joy of Robbie's premiership glories was the fact he got to share the journey with his brothers George and Bruce.
He's the only surviving member of the trio but, once again, there will be three Mackinlays lining up for the big dance with George's sons Hamish and Ewan teaming up with 'AB' for the club's biggest game in almost a decade.
"It's pretty good," Robbie reflected.
"It's probably more Andrew being able to play with his two cousins.
"It brings back a lot of good memories that we enjoyed, myself and my two brothers, George and Bruce.
"We went through the same thing they're going through now.
"It's really exciting and to be able to play together, it is very special.
"The two boys, Hamish and Ewan, I've got a bit of a role to play with them with their Dad not around.
"He'd be very proud of them.
"I'm normally really good with what happened, not having the two boys around any more but it's funny when you link it with footy.
"It's the only time I really get upset because it was such a special time.
"I'm normally pretty good, it's something I can move on from pretty well, accept life, but with the footy, it was so special.
"That side when we won in '85, everyone's still alive except George and Bruce.
"Dad was president back then too.
"I just hope the boys can enjoy what we got to experience."
Andrew, having rejoined the club from Lavington this year to take up an assistant coaching role, knows the importance of embracing the past on days like this.
"There's good family history with a lot of blokes in our side," he said.
"You look at guys like Fletcher Parker, whose old man played in the last premiership.
"There's a great photo of Sam Joyce after we won the last flag and he's only a kid.
"He's looking up at Marc Duryea and the look he's got in his eyes, he's just idolising him.
"He's the same.
"All he wants to do is win a flag for Holbrook, that's all he wanted as a kid, he's been away working different places and now he's come back.
"There's a lot of guys who have that rich family history and we want to do it for them more than anything."
Andrew's memories of Robbie playing are hazy, although he clearly recalls his Dad "carrying on like an idiot" after coming home with broken ribs from a game at Osborne.
"Mum was very angry because he was 42 or 43 and wasn't meant to be playing," Andrew smiled.
But flip the question and Robbie has taken huge pride in seeing Andrew's progression to an Ovens and Murray premiership player and a potential senior coach of the future.
"Andrew's always had a really good team mentality," Robbie said.
"Even though he's a good individual player himself, he enjoys other people doing well.
"AB's always carried that team mentality and it's got him success.
"He sacrifices and plays a bit of a role.
"He did it with cricket at Lavi, they won a premiership and footy with Lavington as well.
"Now he's got a chance at Holbrook, in more of a leadership role which suits him really well.
"His mother, Kathy, played a big part in that.
"I remember one day he got out in cricket and he was going to throw the toys out of the cot and Kathy said 'if you throw that bat again or if you carry on like that, you're not playing' and that calmed him down.
"I probably wasn't in a position to say that to him!
"I used to hate getting out at cricket.
"But he's got a good temperament and I love watching all of them play.
"Anyone who plays for Holbrook, you love watching them play and develop.
"As long as they give their best and try and they respect the club, that's all you want."
As Matt Sharp's right-hand man, Andrew knows exactly what victory today would mean to the man who will coach Holbrook for a sixth year in 2023.
"He's never won a senior premiership and I think that's a bit of a monkey on his back," Andrew said.
"He really wants to abolish that.
"He's hugely popular, everyone loves him and what he's done for the club.
"When he took over, we'd finished 10th the year before.
"We weren't far off but what he's brought in terms of professionalism, he understands footy really well and he's got a good rapport with all the players so it would be huge.
"I think he'd be the leader of the celebrations if we got up."
Robbie's message is simple: seize the moment.
"We hadn't won one for 15 years and AB and the boys are looking at 18 years so it's the longest we've ever been without winning one," he said.
HUME LEAGUE GRAND FINAL:
"It's exciting for the town and the club reminds me a lot of where we were at that stage.
"With where they're going with their careers, you never know, the boys mightn't play together again.
"It would be great to see them do it.
"I know they're a really good chance."
