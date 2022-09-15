Victorian emergency staff managed a simulated fire north west of Dartmouth and changing wind conditions at an inter-agency training day at the new Tallangatta Incident Control Centre on Thursday.
About 40 personnel from Forest Fire Management Victoria, Country Fire Authority, Department of Water, Land, Environment and Planning, State Emergency Services and Victoria Police participated in the training to better prepare themselves for a real life emergency.
Incident controller Aaron Kennedy the simulation fire was a great opportunity to test the Tallangatta ICC, which opened in April last year.
"It's also an opportunity for our incident management personnel to test their skills and knowledge in an emergency response," he said.
"We really rely on these exercises as part of our preparedness routine, we try to do this every year across the region.
"We have a full incident management team working through a range of scenarios and thinking about how we can protect life and property."
Deputy incident controller Brett Myers said the emergency response went far beyond the fire front and included a range of work such as Victoria Police managing traffic into and out of risk areas, Towong Shire Council opening a relief centre for impacted residents to seek refuge and Regional Roads Victoria dealing with melted road side markers.
"There's more to fighting the fire, than just fighting the fire," he said.
Mr Myers said the simulation showed there were always elements of a response that could be improved.
"As part of the exercise we have an input cell and their role is to try and throw a few complexities towards us to make sure we can work together to overcome those complexities," he said.
"Although it's training it is actually quite real, we've had a few moments where we've gone 'oh, gees what would we actually do here?' but we're overcoming that and we're working together to make sure that the community are as best protected as they can be."
Mr Kennedy said residents could still expect fires this summer despite the high rainfall.
"It might be a later start than normal, but we know that we will experience grass fires particularly in our northern country, and as forest fuels dry out, we know we'll experience bushfires as well," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
