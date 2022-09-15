The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta Incident Control Centre used to host emergency training

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Fire Management Victoria's Aaron Kennedy with Fire Rescue Victoria's Brett Myers at the Tallangatta Incident Control Centre for a training day. Picture by Mark Jesser

Victorian emergency staff managed a simulated fire north west of Dartmouth and changing wind conditions at an inter-agency training day at the new Tallangatta Incident Control Centre on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.