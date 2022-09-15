Man has legal victory in Wangaratta court over modified push bike

A man charged after being caught riding a powered bike in Wangaratta has had a win in court.
Police had argued the bike was considered a vehicle due to its power and features.
But it was conceded in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court that the bike wasn't seized and there was no expert report or video footage showing that pedalling wasn't the primary force of propulsion.
Charges of refusing a drug test, using an unregistered vehicle, unlicensed driving and failing to answer bail were withdrawn.
A charge of using an unsafe vehicle, related to the bike's front brakes, remained, but was dismissed by magistrate Peter Dunn on Thursday.
Bourne said he no longer had the bike and instead received lifts from people.
