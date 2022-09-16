This season Ellen Cook has embraced a new club, new league and a new lease on netball.
After a devastating knee injury kept her off court in 2021, the Jindera defender's comeback story now sees her lining-up in a Hume League grand final in her debut season as a Bulldog.
"I wasn't running 12 months ago and was nowhere near getting the sign-off to play netball again," she said.
"I feel very privileged to be playing in an A-grade Hume League grand final on Saturday.
"I'd be lying if I said it's been easy, I've put in a lot of work.
"The girls have definitely pushed me to get back to playing at a standard that I didn't think I would get back to after my injury."
The former Kiewa-Sandy Creek captain is no stranger to big occasions, having helped the Hawks to victory in 2019.
With her former teammates also lining-up in the TDNA grand final on the same day, Cook admitted it's a bittersweet occasion.
"Kiewa is my family and it's a shame I can't be there on the sideline supporting their successful season this Saturday," she said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's disappointing that we play on the same day and I hope next year the leagues take this into consideration when doing the draws.
"You should be bringing the communities together, not separating them."
While it's been a long time between grand finals, Cook admitted the excitement never changes.
"Finals atmosphere is something else, isn't it," she said.
"You work all year to be a part of it and to be in it is very exciting."
She insists nerves won't play a factor as the minor premiers look to go all the way against the Tigers.
"To be in the remaining two sides in the competition this year is a great achievement after such a close competition this season," she said.
"I know these opportunities don't come around very often and that some players never get to experience it.
"Whatever the outcome, we want to make sure we come off that court knowing we gave it all we have."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.