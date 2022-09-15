Border Mail snapper moves Rural Press Club for best news photo

Mark Jesser has been announced as finalist for the Victoria Rural and Regional Journalism and Photography Awards.
Jesser's photograph, made possible by the the relationship he established with mourners and emergency services over multiple days, enabled The Border Mail readers to make a deeper connection to the story.
The award for best news photograph will be announced at an event in Ballarat on 30 September, the first in-person awards for the Rural Press Club in three years.
