Man with links to Wodonga has warrant out for his arrest

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man with links to Wodonga.
Jordan Bonney, 20, has arrest warrants for failing to comply with a court order.
He is known to frequent the Dandenong, Geelong and Wodonga areas.
Investigators have released an image of Bonney in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Call 1800 333 000.
