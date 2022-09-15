Wangaratta Rovers' Jake McQueen has revealed he thought his year was over after injuring his knee late in the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
A month ago, Hawks' coach Daryn Cresswell was shattered for the the classy 24-year-old after tearing his meniscus.
But McQueen made a stunning return in last Sunday's thrilling five-point first semi-final win over Albury.
"One-hundred per cent I did," McQueen replied when quizzed if he thought his season was over.
"I had the surgery around four weeks ago, they ended up taking it (meniscus) out, which is a quicker recovery."
McQueen has been one of the league's recruits of the season, winning selection in the O and M side which toppled Goulburn Valley in May.
Rovers will play Yarrawonga in Sunday's preliminary final at North Albury's Bunton Park, with the winner to face Wangaratta in the grand final at Lavington Sportsground on September 25.
"After the surgery it felt really good and I could walk on it straight away, I then got into the cycling and running and I was fine," he revealed.
McQueen had a moment that will live long in the memory of Hawks' supporters against the Tigers.
Late in the second quarter, the ball was pumped high in the air, around the wing on the grandstand side at Wodonga's John Flower Oval.
Team-mate Will Nolan and Albury's Jeff Garlett were already courageously streaming towards the ball when McQueen bolted towards the contest.
He, somehow, marked the ball amid the converging bodies and while it didn't have the spectacular finish of St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt's mark against Sydney in 2004, it certainly had similarities in the lead-up.
