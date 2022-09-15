The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Hume League grand final: Kolby Heiner-Hennessy keen to make Holbrook locals proud

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has kicked 58 goals in his first season at Holbrook, forming a deadly forward partnership with the prolific Luke Gestier. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kolby Heiner-Hennessy is relishing the chance to make an impact in the biggest game of his career,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.