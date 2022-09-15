Kolby Heiner-Hennessy is relishing the chance to make an impact in the biggest game of his career,
The former Albury forward kicked six goals in the second half of last weekend's preliminary final win over Jindera, monstering the Bulldogs with some huge pack marks.
Now he's determined to get his hands on the cup.
"It means a lot for the locals out there who have been starved of this opportunity," Heiner-Hennessy said.
"It's only my first year out there but it still means a lot.
"It's exciting to get there in a senior grand final.
"I've grown, physically and mentally, going to the right areas, bigger bodies as well, playing against grown men.
"It's different but it's been good adapting to it."
Heiner-Hennessy has kicked 58 goals this year; only team-mate Luke Gestier has more in the league.
"I went back to my roots (against Jindera), playing deep and it was enjoyable," Heiner-Hennessy said.
"We know we can match it with Osborne.
"There was a goal in it for most of the game (the second semi-final), they just kicked away in the last.
"There's belief within the group and we know we're good enough.
"Sharpie's been awesome.
"He gets the boys up every week, you can tell how much he cares about it and everyone respects him.
"He deserves all the credit."
