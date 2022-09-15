Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Connor Newnham is hoping to overcome his goalkicking yips ahead of Saturday's grand final against Chiltern.
Newnham has had plenty of shots on goal so far throughout the finals series but has let his side down with his accuracy.
The high-profile recruit said he has been happy with his form except his conversion rate.
"I don't like rating myself to be honest but I guess my form hasn't been too bad," Newnham said.
"I just need to kick a bit straighter.
"It's been a bit of a problem of mine for a while but I'll be right, I will come back firing.
"It's nothing to do with my knee injury, it's just me being me."
Newnham missed a large chunk of the season after injuring his knee in round six.
"I haven't really missed much footy previously at all before this year," he said.
"It's good to be back and it was frustrating watching from the sidelines
"But the boys were still getting the job done."
Newnham raised plenty of eyebrows when he signed with the Hawks this season.
The 23-year-old was regarded as one of the most promising key forwards in the Ovens and Murray before he decided to depart Wodonga Raiders.
"I've loved the change of scenery and I wouldn't change anything," he said.
"It's one of the most enjoyable seasons of my career for sure.
"I'm just really loving my football again and it's an awesome bunch of blokes involved with the club.
"My commitment to my football was probably waning a bit when I was in the O&M.
"But I'm certainly back 100 percent committed now."
Despite his profile, Newnham is one of the more casual players in the competition who thrives when the opposition crowd hurls abuse his way.
"I do enjoy the atmosphere at Sandy Creek and the crowd when they try to get stuck into me," he said.
"It definitely makes me more determined to play better, that's for sure.
"I don't mind giving it back to the crowd when I can, you have to celebrate when you do something good."
Newnham felt the Hawks were back to their fearsome best after demolishing Beechworth in the preliminary final.
The power forward said Chiltern would have left Sandy Creek last Saturday more than a tad nervous after watching the demolition.
"We are getting our form back and I'm sure Chiltern would be worried after watching us play," he said.
"We were able to produce a brand of football that we were wanting to play all year.
"We are looking good at the moment and won't have any excuses
"I'm pretty sure it's going to be another close game.
"They are a good side and we are a good side, so it's a matter of matching them.
"We had two close games and I don't think anybody would be surprised if this turns out to be another pearler."
