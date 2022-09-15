'Urban explorer' entered Wangaratta business in belief it was abandoned

A man who climbed onto the roof of a Wangaratta factory before entering and looking through boxes says he thought the site was abandoned.
Nicholas Metcraft explored the Wangaratta Woollen Mills site on Textile Avenue on April 16, and didn't steal or damage anything.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said such behaviour was "sometimes called urban exploring".
Mr Dunn said a diversion was appropriate, which allowed Metcraft to avoid a conviction for the trespassing.
The court heard he was already on a diversion after throwing an egg at a police car while riding a bike.
