There will be two Kennetts taking to the court for grand finals this weekend, however, they'll be wearing different colours.
While Ava will line-up for Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the A-grade decider, younger sister Tarli will represent Mitta United in the under-17s.
Despite playing for different clubs, the siblings celebrate each other's successes, with Tarli taking home a league medal earlier this season.
"She's a little rocket," Ava said.
"It's pretty cool to be able to watch her do great things."
Like Tarli, Ava also played her junior netball with the Blues and was a part of the club's A-grade side last year, but after joining the Hawks this season, the 19-year-old now finds herself coming up against her former teammates in the battle for the 2022 flag.
"It's a bit surreal to be in this position, but I'm so happy to be where I am, and to even make it to a grand final is crazy," Ava said.
"The people at Mitta have been supportive of me.
"It is a different environment to be in though, especially in that first game we played against them this season.
"I went from playing with them to playing against them."
It's not the first time Ava has made it to a September clash, having also previously played in two Ovens and Murray under-16 grand finals with Wodonga Raiders.
While she just fell short of glory in overtime on both occasions, she admitted she's better for the experience.
"It just made me step up my netball a bit in that sense," she said.
"It will be good to experience it now with the Hawks' girls, it's a whole different kettle of fish."
While the weekends are for netball, Ava spends the rest of her week working on a dairy farm, with her days starting at 4am.
"I live off coffee most days," she laughed.
"It's definitely something that you have to get used to, and even now on the weekends my body clock is a bit out of whack.
"My job is really flexible though which allows me to take time off for training, so it's really good in that sense."
Despite being the youngest Hawk in the team, Ava insists she takes every experience on court in her stride.
"A few people have asked me about nerves, but I don't get nervous," she said.
"I'm a pretty cool-headed player, I just wake up on the day and play netball.
"I get excited of course, everyone does, but I'm lucky in the sense that I'm pretty relaxed and able to play my own game."
The Hawks enter the A-grade clash as the minor premiers and reigning premiers since 2019, however, the Blues were victorious last time the two sides met in the qualifying final.
Ava admitted the experienced Hawks have taken her under their wings in preparing for the long-awaited clash at Sandy Creek.
"It's just felt like home," she said.
"Stepping up from juniors into A-grade netball is so different, but Kiewa has really taken me under their wing and made me feel so validated.
"Kath (Evans) hands down deserves the credit she gets, because she's just awesome.
"They have just been so welcoming and I'm so keen to finish the season off and celebrate with them, win or lose."
The Tallangatta and District Netball Association's A-grade grand final clash between the Hawks and Blues will commence at 2:40pm.
