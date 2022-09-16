The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Hawk Ava Kennett and Blues' sister Tarli to both play in grand final clashes

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While Tarli Kennett, 16, will line-up in the under-17s grand final for Mitta United, her older sister Ava will take on the Blues with the Hawks in the A-grade Tallangatta League grand final this weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

There will be two Kennetts taking to the court for grand finals this weekend, however, they'll be wearing different colours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.