The Border Mail
Home/News/National

Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Albury-Wodonga in 1988

By Anthony Bunn
September 18 2022 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the city of Albury rolled out the red carpet for the Queen's visit in 1988, not everything went her way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.