Border students took away confidence and a new skill from the Creative Lands Festival

By Sophie Else
Updated September 17 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Artists Yoav Shemesh and Per Westman, with students Isabelle Dae, Chelsea Sutton, Erica Harder, Jasmine Campbell and Jax Ramsey. Picture by Ash Smith

Improving students' mental health and self-confidence is the aim of an artist-led education program involving several North East schools.

