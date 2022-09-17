Improving students' mental health and self-confidence is the aim of an artist-led education program involving several North East schools.
One of the Creative Lands Festival events took place at Rutherglen Primary School on Thursday.
The program also works on building students' resilience and encouraging teamwork.
Creative Lands is a collaborative effort involving primary and secondary students.
It was developed by the Royal Melbourne Children's Hospital, in partnership with Indigo Council and Upper Murray Family Care.
Rutherglen Primary was the festival's first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic eased and featured music, dance, theatre and art, along with fine food and beverages as part of the goal of entertaining the whole family.
Artistic coordinator Anna Loewendahl said the festival was all about young people, communities and schools coming together to connect. "Some children have done circus acts, while others did cartoon storytelling, hip-hop dancing, exploring Aboriginal culture or singing in a choir," she said.
"Our aim is to improve the mental health and well being of young people through the arts and culture."
Ms Loewendahl said the program utilised a range of art forms and was not necessarily just about fun, "even though that's super important".
"It's about the kids learning something new about themselves or skills they may use later on. These skills build connection and opportunity."
Year 5 student Erica Harder was one of the students taking part.
She admitted to feeling nervous about going on stage, but knew this would pass.
"It feels quite nice that we can bond together," Erica said of the festival.
Wahgunyah Primary School Year 5 student Maddison French greatly enjoyed the experience.
"I'm performing hula hoops, skipping and pyramids," she said.
Maddison said getting involved made her both excited and nervous.
"'I love listening to the choir, because I love singing," she said.
Creative Lands, which ran at Rutherglen Primary from 3pm to 5.30pm, was developed in the wake of the 2019-20 bushfire crisis and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The first event, in March 2021, was called My Place, My Home. This was targeted at schools in the Upper Murray. This week's event was about showcasing the skills the students learned over what was an eight-week program.
"These events and programs are fantastic," Indigo deputy mayor Peter Croucher said. "And what's better than the arts?"
