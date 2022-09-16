Rival coaches are predicting a tight decider but rate Chiltern as the favourite to win Satruday's grand final at Sandy Creek.
The Swans have won both encounters this season by less than a kick and Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin was the only coach to predict a Hawks victory.
Hawks coach Jack Neil said the Swans deserved their favourites tag after claiming the minor premiership and taking the direct route into the decider.
"Chiltern has had the best season and has beaten us twice," Neil said.
"No doubt they are on poll position to win the flag.
"They are a quality team and have got great players across all lines
"So the fact that the majority of other coaches are picking Chiltern makes sense and it certainly doesn't surprise me."
The Hawks boast an enviable finals record and will be contesting their sixth grand final since 2011.
In contrast The Swans are striving to win their maiden flag in the TDFL since crossing from the O&K league in 2003.
Despite playing their fourth consecutive final, Neil said his side needed three tough finals to reach their peak.
"I think finals is a different style of football and at times three tough finals can be detrimental," he said.
"But with our circumstances this year, it's what we needed because a lot of players hadn't played a lot of football leading into finals.
"That hard edge you get from playing finals has really helped the group get back to playing somewhere near their best last weekend."
Disappointingly as a spectacle, the match is expected to be played in slippery conditions with rain forecast for most of Saturday.
Neil conceded both sides would have preferred a fast deck to showcase their skills but said the prospect of a wet grand final wouldn't favour either side.
"I'm not sure if the wet weather favours or disadvantages either side," Neil said.
"Both sides play a similar brand of football so the wet weather potentially impacts us in a similar way.
"It may create an opportunity at some stage for someone but I think it's even."
A big talking point in the lead-up to the biggest match of the season has been the accuracy of high-profile recruit Connor Newnham.
While Newnham has been providing a strong marking target for the Hawks, he has booted eight goals throughout the finals so far but could have easily doubled that total.
Neil had faith that Newnham could deliver on the biggest stage on Saturday.
"As a coach, I'd rather that Connor was kicking goals instead of points for sure," he said.
"But it's not a concern, Connor is a great player and creates scoring opportunities and is getting plenty of them.
"He still looks dangerous and hasn't played a lot of footy this year.
"This last month has really been his preparation
'The signs are positive that he is getting better each week.
"We would love it if Connor had the radar on this weekend and I have the confidence that he will."
While Newnham shapes as a potential match-winner for the Hawks, Neil said Barton medallist Scott Meyer posed the biggest threat to his side.
"Obviously Scott Meyer is our biggest threat," Neil said.
"He is a talented ruckman, talented player and a really smart player.
"Scottie had a great year and deservedly won the medal and is the obvious choice of who we need to nullify the most."
Neil said the Hawks won't lack any confidence after last weekend's trouncing of Beechworth in the preliminary final.
"You have to go into a grand final confident," he said.
"Confident in your ability, confident in the group and confident in our form line.
"We have done the work to get there and nobody ends up in a grand final by accident
"We have high levels of confidence after making the decider, you also accept that it is a grand final and you don't make any excuses for the result from here.
"You are ready to go, everybody is ready to play and you just go out there and give it everything you've got and see how you end up."
Neil replaced Adam Mudra at the helm of the Hawks this season.
