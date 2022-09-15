There were plenty of smiles on the dials of Chiltern players after the final siren blew to end the second semi-final against Beechworth.
And arguably the biggest belonged to star Swan Mark Doolan.
Doolan stamped himself as one of the best midfielders in the competition during his O&M career after claiming five best and fairests with Wodonga Raiders.
But the one glaring deficiency on Doolan's glittering CV was he is yet to play in a grand final - until now.
The 38-year-old is one win away from achieving the ultimate success and cap an outstanding career spanning the best part of two decades.
"Grand finals are what you play football for and the reason I'm still playing," he said.
"Obviously not just to get there but to actually win it.
"We have given ourselves that chance."
A former Wodonga Raider junior, Doolan played 218 senior matches at Birallee Park.
The Raiders' ball magnet is rated among the club's greatest players.
Doolan also had a one-year stint in West Perth in 2008 and coached Chiltern in 2015-16.
"I played cricket for Chiltern so this was the only other town I had a connection with and why I ended up here," he said.
Doolan was lured back to the Swans by coach Luke Brookes in 2019.
Brookes threw Doolan the challenge of playing as a key forward last season and he didn't disappoint.
He booted 45 goals to clinch the league's goalkicking honours during the shortened season
Doolan said playing out of the goalsquare had helped him manage a calf injury that has plagued him late in his career.
The closest Doolan has come to playing in a grand final is three preliminary final losses with Wodonga Raiders, West Perth and most recently Chiltern in 2016.
ALSO IN SPORT
So will Doolan hang up the boots if the Swans can land an elusive flag on Saturday?
"I wouldn't say definitely but probably more likely than not," he said.
"I've put a lot of time into getting my body right and have only played six games this year.
I wouldn't say definitely but probably more likely than not.
I've put a lot of time into getting my body right and have only played six games this year.
"It does become frustrating when you try to do it and want to do it and can't do it a lot.
"So I'll just wait and see what happens."
"So I'll just wait and see ."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.