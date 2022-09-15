The Border Mail
Chiltern spearhead Mark Doolan set to play in his first grand final in a career spanning two decades

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:30pm
Mark Doolan is regarded as one of Wodonga Raiders' greatest players but is still chasing an elusive premiership with Chiltern in the twilight of his career.

There were plenty of smiles on the dials of Chiltern players after the final siren blew to end the second semi-final against Beechworth.

