Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler almost missed semi after face "blew up"

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:31am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:12pm
Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler was superb in the qualifying final against Albury and also started off well against Wangaratta, but fatigued late after battling an infection.

It's been revealed Yarrawonga ace Willie Wheeler spent time in hospital and nearly missed last Saturday's epic second semi against Wangaratta after his face "blew up" in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

