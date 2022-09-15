It's been revealed Yarrawonga ace Willie Wheeler spent time in hospital and nearly missed last Saturday's epic second semi against Wangaratta after his face "blew up" in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The former Williamstown best and fairest spent Thursday and Friday on a drip.
"I had a staph infection where my face just blew up," he explained.
"I had cuts on my leg (after a game), my leg swelled up, then I got a cut on my lip and it got infected.
"My whole top lip ballooned up massive and then I started swelling up around my eyes, it was a bit weird.
"When I was swelling up around my airways, that's when the doctors were a little worried about it, they tried to get on top of it straight away."
Despite the concern, the laidback Wheeler could still see the funny side.
"It wasn't a pretty sight, but it might have actually improved me," he laughed.
The midfielder had a strong first half, but admits he hit the wall in the second.
"From Wednesday to Friday, I wasn't eating or drinking a hell of a lot, I blew up towards the end, I was buggered," he suggested.
"I lost a little weight, but nothing ridiculous that I probably don't need to lose.
"I've had a few sweaty nights and been lethargic at the start of this week, it took it out of me playing, but I'm coming good now."
Yarrawonga desperately needs Wheeler at full fitness, particularly with younger brother Harry (AC joint) and fellow on-baller Michael Gibbons (hamstring) sidelined for Sunday's preliminary final against a red-hot Wangaratta Rovers at North Albury's Bunton Park.
Wheeler has had a disrupted season with hamstring and shoulder injuries, along with a bout of COVID, restricting him to a best output of five successive games.
Rovers were out of the top five after round 15, but have now racked up five straight wins to be a game short of their first grand final appearance in 20 years.
"We had that really close game early when they got us late and when they get momentum, they can be pretty dangerous," Wheeler offered.
IN OTHER SPORT:
Rovers fought back from 38 points down at three-quarter time to win by three.
