Montanna Mathews is hoping to play A-League football in 2022/23 after completing the clean sweep with Calder United.
Mathews, 19, started 20 games for a United which won the NPL women's league championship, Nike FC Cup and grand final.
The former Xavier High School student has relocated to Melbourne to pursue her dream of playing at the highest level and, with Calder serving as the feeder club to Western United, there's a clear pathway in front of her.
"I love the sport and I want to make a career out of it," Mathews said.
"You've got to keep working and if you really want something, you're going to do anything, you'll make any sacrifice to pursue it.
"I'm waiting to hear if I get anything with Western United.
"Hopefully this month I hear something because pre-season for Western starts on October 14.
"But if I don't, I'll still be at Calder next year and hopefully we can build on what we've done this season."
Mathews played for Boomers and Albury City before following sister Mackensy to Calder United.
The pair won a championship together in 2019 but the kilometres on the Hume Highway started to rack up.
"We figured out we'd be travelling a whole day's worth in the car each week, to and from Melbourne," Mathews said.
"It was more than 150 days of travel over the three years.
"It was hectic and doing my HSC as well during that time, I had to really manage myself and my schoolwork."
Something had to give and things progressed following a conversation between Mathews and Calder coach Mark Torcaso in January.
"Mark kept calling me saying 'you're going to have to make the move' and I kept saying 'no, I'll keep driving up and back, like I was the last three years,'" she said.
"But then I decided 'I'll do it, what do I have to lose?'
"By that time, we were training four times a week and playing on the weekend so it was going to be a lot easier and I told Mum and Dad I was going to do it..
"Moving away, you have to grow up so quickly.
"There were a few times I called Mum and Dad and I would have a little bit of a mental breakdown because of how homesick I was.
"But Aleks Sinclair, my captain, was such a great support.
"She was always there, on the phone to me.
"I always had her to reach out to and she was such a great role model.
"My coach, Mark, would ring me up to check on me as well and I would try to spend time with the girls any chance I got.
"It's been a privilege to play with this bunch of girls.
"I've made some really good friends this season but most of all, they've become my family and they've helped me a lot, moving down to Melbourne by myself.
"They've been there through all the good and bad times I've had down there, not just physically but emotionally.
"I've really had to persevere as a player and as a person off the pitch as well.
"This season we have worked so hard, we've been so persistent and consistent and it's all paid off in the end."
Mathews was asked to play left-back this season and she's thrived in a Calder defence which only conceded seven goals in 21 league games.
"I was stunned at first, like 'I don't know how that's going to go' but I've learnt so much playing in that role and I feel like I've grown so much," Mathews said.
"Most of my team have now signed with Western United, in the A-League Women, so playing with such great players like the Tarantos, Aleks Sinclair and Natasha Dakic, it's been an honour to play with them.
"To play against some of the best players has taught me so much as well.
"How are you meant to grow if you don't play against experienced players?
"It's been an honour to play with and against players like that this season."
