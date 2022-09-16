Hundreds of Collingwood fans made their way to the Border on Friday en route to Sydney to watch their beloved Pies as they aim to win through to the AFL grand final.
A convoy of supporters from various parts of Victoria hit the road and will unite in enemy territory on Saturday ahead of the Pies' preliminary final clash against Sydney at the SCG.
The idea was the brainchild of Geelong's Angie McCarthy, who formed a Collingwood road trip Facebook group on Monday that had 300 people join within six hours and got to more 700 members throughout the week.
Mrs McCarthy said more than 300 members of the Magpie army would march to the ground together.
"We were all meant to meet in Albury, but a few went to the wrong place and there's been car accidents delaying people along the way, so I said to everyone 'get there safely' and we'll see you in Sydney," she said.
"It's been the biggest thing to organise. We all got tickets, but no one really knew how we were getting there.
"I'm on a lot of Collingwood fan pages and thought I'd make a group chat to help everyone making the drive up there, so I created the page.
"In six hours, we had 300 people on board and now there's more than 700. There will be 300 to 400 of us meeting at Watson's EQ bar in Sydney and we'll walk into the SCG together.
"We've got a Sydney supporter with us from Geelong as well."
Border Collingwood fanatic Brad George caught up with some of the supporters in Albury, but won't be able to join them on the trip due to health issues.
"I went to the Collingwood and Geelong game two weeks ago and my sister is heading up to Sydney for this one," he said.
"I've got my own Collingwood Facebook page, but there's not many people on it who are active.
"I wanted to get something going where if something like this did happen, we could get a bus organised, but it's great to see so many making the trip."
Mrs McCarthy is quietly confident the Pies can get the job done.
"I actually met Jamie Elliott a couple of weeks ago and he said the support is what has been getting them through all these close games," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
