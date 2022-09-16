The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of Collingwood supporters visit Border on journey to Sydney for AFL preliminary final against Swans

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Brad George (centre) meets Geelong-based Collingwood fans Ava, Daniel and Angie McCarthy on the Border. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hundreds of Collingwood fans made their way to the Border on Friday en route to Sydney to watch their beloved Pies as they aim to win through to the AFL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.