Wangaratta Rovers' barometer Brodie Filo admits his defensive game has never been better, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League preliminary final.
The 2018 Morris medallist is one of the most gifted players the league has ever seen and has kicked some of the best goals since joining in 2017.
And that's why it will surprise some that he's put such an emphasis on improving his defence as a 32-year-old.
"One of my deficiencies is I could have been better defensively, that was a big thing personally and the last half of the season was to try and work on that, it's starting to pay off," he explained.
When coach Daryn Cresswell was away for the club's round 17 clash against North Albury, stand-in mentor Sam Murray suggested Filo needed to prioritise his defence.
Last Sunday, Filo had just kicked a goal with five minutes left to hand the Hawks the lead for the first time in the first semi against Albury.
But it was a tackle minutes left which proved as crucial.
Tigers' co-captain Jake Gaynor, in his first game for nine weeks, was trying desperately to lift his team by running the ball from the backline but Filo chased him down and seconds later 17-year-old Darcy Wilson nailed the match-sealer.
"Alex spoiled it, so I thought I'd rove it off him and turned around, the goals were there, so instinct (kicked in) and had a shot," the year 11 schoolboy offered.
Rovers head into Sunday's preliminary final against Yarrawonga on five straight wins, with Filo roaring back into form.
He finished with three goals and 22 disposals and also hurt Albury in the final round with 34 touches, including 13 inside 50s. The next best was five.
Filo was quizzed if he's in the same form as his Morris Medal win at Wodonga Raiders.
"I'm not sure, I'm probably affecting games at stages now as I was, I was a bit quicker, I probably don't get as many touches and hit the scoreboard like I used to," he reasoned.
Filo admits his form wasn't strong early.
"It's probably a bit tough coming in, not meeting the boys until round one, obviously as the season's gone on, the footy is starting to show," he suggested of his annual stint in Darwin.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It probably takes a month or two (to settle in), you make a lot of good friendships and learn everyone's game style and their abilities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.