The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers' Brodie Filo says his defensive game has improved

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:54am, first published 12:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Filo is flying after kicking three goals, posting 22 disposals, second highest for the Hawks, including eight inside 50s, against Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta Rovers' barometer Brodie Filo admits his defensive game has never been better, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League preliminary final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.