Beechworth pub sells for $900,000, set to be restored to its former glory

By Ted Howes
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:11am, first published September 16 2022 - 6:00pm
Bilson's owner Nathan Cowan, left, is welcomed by former Warden's Hotel owner Paul Conroy who sold the classic Beechworth pub yesterday for $900,000. The pub closes as an Indian restaurant in December. Picture by Ash Smith

A fairytale came true at Beechworth on Friday for both the seller and the buyer of the historic Warden's Hotel which sold under the hammer at $900,000, nearly $100,000 above expectations.

