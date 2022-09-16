A fairytale came true at Beechworth on Friday for both the seller and the buyer of the historic Warden's Hotel which sold under the hammer at $900,000, nearly $100,000 above expectations.
Former owner Paul Conroy, whose family has long connections to the pub, dreamed of selling the property to someone who shared his vision of restoring the classic pub in Ford Street to its former glory.
Buyer Nathan Cowan, who owns local brewery and distillery business Bilson's, said he had being eying the old pub for years but a few months ago he was alerted to its impending auction.
"We're really happy - we actually read Paul's comments in a previous Border Mail article about his dream to see it restored to its former glory - well, that's our dream too," Mr Cowan said.
"It's unbelievable, it's a fairytale, it really is, we're really excited, we think if we can restore it to its former glory it's going to be really special to the town."
Professor Conroy, who lives in Japan teaching at Shumei University, returned to Beechworth yesterday to attend the auction and see his dream realised.
He said the pub had undergone several incarnations since the last beer was poured there as a local watering hole in the mid-70s - as a school camping haunt, a bed and breakfast, a wine bar, and an Asian restaurant - but he wanted to sell the property to someone who would appreciate the building's rich history.
Professor Conroy said he was sad to see the building ownership change hands but the connection to his family would now live on.
"Some of the other things Bilson's have done around town, they just know so much about the history of the town and their ancestors go right back," Professor Conroy said.
With a tear in his eye, Professor Conroy said: "I suppose I'll always be a little part of it - my family has such a long history with it."
Auctioneer Joe McKenzie took the first bid at $750,000 from Mr Cowan at the auction on Friday which was attended by about 50 people, described by agent Paul Reid as a mixture of curious Beechworth locals and a few interstate businessmen.
Bidding crawled at $25,000 increments to $875,000 then up to $885,000 before Mr Cowan swooped with his $900,000 winning bid.
"We want to restore it, not just renovate it," Mr Cowan said. "We want to work closely with the local council and heritage advisers."
