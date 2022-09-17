Woman on lengthy ban caught driving, a few days later caught with cannabis stash

A Springdale Heights woman disqualified from driving for seven years didn't let that stop her from going for a drive through central Albury.
Erin Louisa McLeod was behind the wheel of her Proton heading south in David Street when police pulled her over for a random breath test.
She passed that, failed an oral fluid test for illicit drugs - the sample revealed the presence of methamphetamine - and then, when police carried out checks, was found to be disqualified from March 22, 2016, to May 15, 2023.
McLeod, 43, of Baranbale Way, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court this week to a second offence of driving while disqualified over the incident from June 25.
The court heard how just five days later McLeod was arrested over cannabis she was carrying when a car in which she was a passenger was pulled over in Guinea Street, Albury.
Police had followed after watching two women leave a house on June 30 about 11.50am.
The house was "a residence known to police for drug supply".
When pulled over, police approached the driver's window and then recognised McLeod, who was sitting in the back seat.
Magistrate Michael Antrum was told McLeod admitted she had cannabis in her handbag.
She had a zip-lock bag containing 30.6 grams of cannabis, and was also in possession of a glass pipe for using drugs.
She pleaded guilty to possess a prohibited drug and possession of equipment for administering a prohibited drug over this incident.
McLeod will be sentenced on December 2.
