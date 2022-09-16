One of the league's great 'old school' rivalries regains centre stage in Sunday's preliminary final in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers met in the 1959 grand final, with the former claiming its first flag.
Rovers won three deciders in the 1970s and the Pigeons finished runner-up again in 1991.
"While recent memories of rivalries for the Pigeons might focus on the (Albury) Tigers and the run of six consecutive grand finals between the clubs (2009-2014), the Rovers and Pigeons' rivalry in the 70s not only probably matched it, it likely eclipsed it in the eyes of club stalwarts," Yarrawonga president Ross Mulquiney suggested.
It's only their second meeting in a preliminary final with Rovers again proving too strong in 1965.
However, Yarrawonga holds the greatest winning sequence, racking up 23 from 2008-2018.
It's one apiece this season after the Hawks stormed from 38 points down in the final term to win in round four.
"We've done it a few times, we've got run and we've got confidence," star Sam Murray suggested after yet another comeback win (37) points against Albury last week.
