Spring showers look set to continue in North East

More heavy rain fell across the region early last week, with many places having already exceeded their September average.
Horsham, which had its wettest August since 1909, received 47mm last week, taking the yearly total to 420mm.
This is already above the annual average of 365mm, and the wettest to date since 1974.
Monthly totals to date include Moree, 66.4mm, Coonabarabran, 55.4mm, Narrabri, 57mm and Dubbo, 47 mm, have all exceeded their September average.
For Moree, it is the second successive September with more than 55mm.
This particular rainfall sequence at Moree did happen previously in 1879-80, 1948-49 and 2010-11.
The heaviest rains after all these episodes except 1879-80 certainly occurred during most of the months from September to February, in our regions resulting in major floods mainly in November and in January and February.
Rainfalls to date in Queensland are 88mm in Charleville, 82mm in Roma and 86mm in Miles.
This represents the wettest in September since 2016.
Outback towns Blackall and Barcaldine have already had well above average rainfall for September.
This follows well above average rain in both July and August.
Only four other times this rainfall sequence occurred at both Barcaldine and Blackall in the last 137 years - in 1886, 1921, 1978 and 2016.
These did lead up to excessive rains in our region in November and December only, but over a fair section of Queensland heavy to flood rains did happen in January and February the next year.
Mean maximum temperatures at both Blackall and Barcaldine have continued the below normal trend during winter for the first fortnight of September.
The mean maximum to date this month at both towns have been more than four degrees lower than the first fortnight of September of last year.
This does suggest that both towns are facing their coldest August and September period in any year since 1978.
The mean maximum temperatures for the first fortnight of this September in North East Victoria at both Rutheglen and Wangaratta is two degrees less than the first fortnight of September last year.
Over in Western Australia, a record September rainfall of 46mm was established at Meekatharra, located in the Gascoyne region, in 115 years of records.
A deep low pressure has brought heavy rain along the along the WA coast round to Albany and Esperance.
We are set to have a rather wet period for most of the next 10 days up to about September 24.
