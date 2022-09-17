The Border Mail
Spring showers look set to continue in North East

By Peter Nelson
September 17 2022 - 2:09am
The forecasts suggest that the next week and a half is likely to be pretty wet across our region. Picture by Shutterstock

More heavy rain fell across the region early last week, with many places having already exceeded their September average.

