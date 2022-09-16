A 27-year-old father of three who caused about $30,000 in damage by smashing wheelie bins into cars and a caravan is unable to explain his behaviour.
Brown was driving as another person held onto the bins, which were smashed into 12 cars and one caravan.
Each incident caused between about $780 and $2850 in damage, with the wheelie bin damage valued at $5000.
In total, Brown and his friends caused about $28,500 in damage across Church, Murphy, Griffith, Lawrence, Brockley, Woodland, Lindsay and Heckendorf streets, Wornes Drive, Woodland Drive, Tourmaline Drive, Serpentine Avenue and other areas.
Brown was asked his reasons for the offending.
"I knew that I was gonna get in trouble," he said.
"I'm not denying that.
"Stupid f---ing decision."
Brown was still unable to provide answers for his behaviour in Wodonga court this week.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said her client didn't have drug or alcohol issues, or priors, which she said "begs the question how he could come before the court for such stupid behaviour".
She said he had found out his partner needed a double mastectomy before the incident and wasn't thinking clearly.
"It's affected a lot of people, there's no question about that," Ms Wilson said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said his actions were "just inexplicable", especially at his age.
"It happened over several occasions," he said.
"It wasn't just once.
"At his age, especially with his lack of priors, he ought to have known better."
Ms Wilson opposed a compensation order being made given quotes for the damage weren't available and her client wasn't in a position to pay.
Mr Mithen said the restitution order would return to court at another date and placed Brown on a good behaviour bond.
