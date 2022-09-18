A Border brain cancer awareness advocate remains determined as ever to raise funds to fight the disease that took her best friend's life.
Sheila Smith has organised the fourth annual Albury RunWalk4BrainCancer at Lavington Sports Ground in October, formed in honour of her late friend Tessa Calder, who lost her battle in 2016 at just 22 years of age.
While Tessa will always be her motivation, Ms Smith said she had met more people affected by the disease through the walk, which continued to drive her.
"The 2021 event was our third and most successful Albury RunWalk4BrainCancer," she said.
"Considering we had lockdowns in Albury just days before, and then vaccination rules came into play, I would like to think the universe was on our side last year to allow the event to even happen.
"We had 250 people attend and walk laps of the Lavington Sports Ground together.
"It was spectacular to see the community of purple people gathered together in one place."
Last year's walk raised $59,000 for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and Ms Smith hoped to beat that with a goal of $60,000 set.
"I have been fortunate enough to meet some wonderful people over the last four events, some who have had brain cancer themselves, and others who have lost loved ones to brain cancer," she said.
"My friend Tessa continues to be my inspiration.
"She was one of the most clever, kind, and adventurous people in the world. I am lucky to have had her in my life and am so grateful for all the fun we got to have together.
"Over the last four years, meeting incredible people within our community with their own stories has continued my motivation.
"It is always so humbling to see the massive support and turn out from the Albury-Wodonga region."
Ms Smith said a silent auction has been included for the first time at this year's event with a range of prizes donated by Border businesses.
Albury RunWalk4BrainCancer will be held on Sunday, October 9, with registration from 8am for a 9am start.
Anyone interested in joining the walk can register at walk4braincancer.com.au/walks/albury/.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
