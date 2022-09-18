The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fourth annual Albury RunWalk4BrainCancer at Lavington Sports Ground aims to raise $60,000 for charity

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 18 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Sheila Smith is excited for the fourth annual RunWalk4BrainCancer at Lavington Sports Ground in October. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Border brain cancer awareness advocate remains determined as ever to raise funds to fight the disease that took her best friend's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.