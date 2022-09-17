The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

AWI's new wool ad campaign just doesn't wash

By David Everist
September 17 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Everist says a new AWI advertisement misses the mark and sends the wrong message about what's involved in wool production. Picture by Shutterstock

The latest wool promotion advertisement released by wool body AWI raises more questions than answers, failing the prime efficacy test of knocking the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.