AWI's new wool ad campaign just doesn't wash

The latest wool promotion advertisement released by wool body AWI raises more questions than answers, failing the prime efficacy test of knocking the competition.
Depicted is a group of people swimming in what is supposed to be a pool of crude oil, which endeavours to provide a linkage to synthetic materials. On leaving the pool, the assembled shed their oil soaked clothes to reveal wonderful woollen clothing. Wow. Reminiscent of a pupa shedding its shell to reveal a stunning butterfly.
Undoubtedly, that deep message though fleeting will be missed by the viewer who is so indoctrinated they probably believe it is climate change. Then comes the message, wool is a sustainable wonderful cuddly product and fossil fuels - the forebear of synthetics - is the enemy. The advertisement reeks of a university educated middle-class urban perception of wool production.
Fossil fuels the enemy, really. Try running the farm ute on 21 micron wool, try controlling a mouse plague with skirtings or a locust event with crutchings, give me breath. All agricultural production relies heavily on the existence of oil, coal and natural gas. Synthetics are not the enemy of the wool industry, they are a fact of life and some have benefits that wool in all its excellence cannot provide.
It will be interesting to see how the campaign fairs in the market place. There are so many warm, fuzzy feelings in wool production that a decent advertising agency could exploit.
It may be peanuts to some, but growing peanuts is bread and butter to growers mainly in Queensland.
Australia imports about 70 per cent of its requirements, so when Bega nabbed the major peanut butter brand and announced it wanted to buy more Australian peanuts, growers were enthused.
It stands to reason that an Australian public company selling its product in Australia would want to source Aussie peanuts. But no - growers have been informed by Bega that prices would drop due to competition from overseas peanuts, mainly from South America.
Even without a price drop, growers were faced with rising fuel and fertiliser costs. Some have said they will cut back plantings and grow other crops such as soya beans.
What is highlighted in the move is that some Australian food processors, under corporate pressure to provide investor high returns, would be prepared to rip up an Australian grown and manufactured label for the almighty dollar.
On balance, if the price of peanut butter went up a dollar a jar for an all Australian product on supermarket shelves, the consumer would not blink.
