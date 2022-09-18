A woman who had an illicit drug-induced meltdown that resulted in her assaulting two police officers will make a bid for freedom this week.
Mistee Teresa Royal remains locked-up in Junee jail after her violent outburst where passersby tried to stop police placing her under arrest.
Royal was teary but subdued when she appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link, in sharp contrast to her behaviour in Captain Cook Drive, North Albury, on August 31.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Magistrate Michael Antrum heard how Royal, who will apply for bail on Tuesday, immediately became "agitated" when they approached her car.
After telling them she had left her driver's licence at her Resolution Street home, Royal became "argumentative" before getting out of her car and walking away.
Police took hold of the 35-year-old unemployed woman's arm and told her she had to undergo an oral fluid test to see if she had illicit drugs in her system.
Police decided, after her arrest and on being taken back to the Albury police station, that she clearly was drug-affected.
MISTEE TERESA ROYAL - IN COURT:
The court was told Royal had been suffering greatly with her mental health since, having made a self-harm attempt on first entering Junee.
However, Mr Antrum noted that these "significant health issues" were raised when Royal previously appeared in court.
Royal pleaded guilty to two assault police charges and one each of resist police and drive a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
The court was told police were patrolling North Albury about 8.30am when they saw a grey Mercedes Benz heading west on Ryan Road.
Police checks revealed the driver was likely to be Royal so they followed her car before pulling her over.
When they tried to get her to undergo the oral fluid test, "the accused starting ranting to police and not making sense".
"The accused became increasingly agitated and would not follow directions."
When one officer tried to grab hold of her, Royal pushed her to the chest, as was the second officer.
Police had to call for support as Royal's behaviour was becoming even more erratic.
After giving police the fluid sample, Royal "threw the test back in the face of police and continued to rant and yell at police".
The test was positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.
While resisting efforts to arrest her, Royal yelled and spat at the officers.
She will be sentenced on October 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.