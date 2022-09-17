Junction Support Services is encouraging North East parents who are struggling with their child's behaviour, development or other family challenges to reach out for support to prevent issues from snowballing into complex problems.
The Wodonga based not-for-profit can offer free support through its Early Help program for families with children between the ages of 0 and 12.
Families program manager Megan Pearce said Early Help offered one on one individualised support, group programs, parent education, peer support and family counselling.
"Parenting doesn't come with a manual," she said.
"Every parent from all walks of life have struggles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Families can self refer and we really encourage anybody, if they have any sort of questions or think that this might be useful for them - we actually think this is a program that is useful for everybody that exists in the community - to get in touch."
Ms Pearce said constant change and uncertainty through COVID had been challenging for many families, but the program was designed to address problems before they became overwhelming for the family.
"We know a lot for working families had working from home arrangements and things like that and now as a community we're transitioning out of that and transition is hard," she said.
"Changes are hard for people and so we're able to support families to support children through those changes."
Service manager Tahlia McCulloch said the program's aim was to promote healthy, thriving children and families within the community through early intervention.
"All families go through tough times and really this program is here as another resource for families to be able to access support when they need it," she said.
"It might be around morning routines, trying to get a routine happening in the morning so that everyone gets to start their day off really well."
Ms Pearce added it might be about challenges at the end of the day.
"Maybe getting to bed is a struggle, so really supporting that night time routine and navigating some strategies to help settle children prior to bedtime," she said.
Ms McCulloch gave an example to give parents an idea of the sorts of support available.
"We've recently run a program around behaviour as communication," she said.
"Children's behaviour tells us different things, so how do we identify what that looks like and how do we go forward with support around that?"
The pair encouraged parents who were unsure if their family or child concern was significant enough to use the service to phone and ask.
You can contact Junction Support Services on 02 60 437 400 or by emailing earlyhelp@junction.org.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.