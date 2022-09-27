A Myrtleford couple's ongoing heartbreak at the loss of their home in a fire has been eased by strong support for their plight through a fundraising campaign.
Matteo and Tia Bonacci, who lost their house and everything they owned including their cats in a house fire earlier this year, say that support and the proceeds of a community-led fundraiser helped them pay for their wedding. The couple tied the knot in May.
It's the silver lining to an otherwise harrowing last six months. The Bonaccis could not be more grateful.
"Since losing all our photos, we are glad we had an amazing photographer to capture our wedding day," Mrs Bonacci said.
"All our family and friends helped us greatly with our wedding. It was small and beautiful. The fundraiser went well; it helped us pay for a few things and got a total of $4170."
Mr Bonacci was working on his property when he said he saw the flames "out of nowhere".
"There was thick black smoke everywhere," he said.
"It's not often you think an electrical fire will start when you put your tools in what you think is a safe place.
"In a heartbeat, everything can disappear, we had our whole life in that house, and now it's gone.
"We are hoping to eventually buy a house but with the current house prices it's a pipe dream for us at the moment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are both making the most of what we've got and grateful for what we have."
"We were absolutely heartbroken," Mrs Bonacci said.
"I was out horse riding with my mother-in-law, and we heard the fire alarm in town go off, but we didn't think twice of it, and then we got a phone call a few minutes later from my partner saying our home was on fire and that he was going back in to try to find our cats.
"I rushed home. I was terrified for Matteo's life because we couldn't get in contact with him again; I could see the smoke coming down the hill, and all that was on my mind was him."
Mrs Bonacci said since the fire, they had both tried to remain positive.
"We are doing all right, though. We are staying with family until we can save enough money to buy a new home," Mrs Bonacci said.
"Emotionally, we are still trying to heal. Small things bring up memories and remind us of everything we've lost.
"We want to thank everyone who donated. My workplace helped make clothes and bedding, the local op-shop helped us with clothing.
"We've taken from this experience not to take things for granted."
Mr Bonacci agreed with that statement.
"We are both just trying to get on our feet, and making the most of what we've got," he said.
