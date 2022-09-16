ALBURY councillors have queried the merit of establishing a bulky goods precinct near the city's airport, suggesting it could be an eyesore for visitors to the Border.
Ashley Edwards and Jess Kellahan raised concerns about that step at this week's council meeting, where it was agreed to seek public comment on the plan.
The former noted there could be complications for nearby Mungabareena Reserve, which has significant cultural value to the Wiradjuri people, and Eight Mile Creek, which runs into the Murray River and is considered integral to biodiversity.
"This area also represents the first impression for visitors to our city and our region, as they step off the plane and emerge from the Albury airport currently the view is to the Murray River," Cr Edwards said.
"I wonder if it's wise to intentionally plan for such a visually intrusive development at one of the key gateways to our city, potentially at the expense of natural and cultural values.
"In addition, supply is currently meeting demand for bulky goods and demand (for) physical space is expected to reduce in coming years."
Cr Jess Kellahan echoed Cr Edwards' comments, pointing to environment, cultural and tourism impacts.
"I hope people speak to this when they have their say," Cr Kellahan said.
"Does the community want large format retail in such close proximity to natural resources as a welcome to our community."
IN OTHER NEWS
The plan hints there could be shielding of the bulky goods area from travellers.
"While this site is a gateway to and from the airport, appropriate urban and architectural design elements can be employed as appropriate treatments for the dual function," it states.
Cr Edwards lauded the plan's push to cater for pedestrians over cars in the Albury CBD, with consideration of reducing the speed in Dean Street, and a proposal to alter Mate Street in North Albury by reducing its lanes, landscaping and seating.
"This approach isn't dissimilar to the one taken in Wodonga along High Street, which in my opinion has really improved the High Street retail experience," she said.
Councillor Alice Glachan queried narrowing Mate Street, given it being an alternative route if the Hume Highway is blocked.
In reply to a question from the former mayor, the council's business and lifestyle leader Ambrose Glass said if traffic volume was below 7500 vehicles per day a road could accommodate a single-lane each way.
"I would have to take your question on notice regarding the amount of traffic along Mate Street, but that's generally the target," Mr Glass said.
Councillor and former Dean Street pizzeria owner Daryl Betteridge was keen to gauge opinion on a reduction of car parking in the CBD.
"I'll be really interested to see what the feedback through the (business) chambers and the store owners is, because I think it will be fairly strong," he said.
