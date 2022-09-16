(Beechworth)
Chiltern by 18 points
Big Scottie (Meyer) looms as the trump card for the Swans and will give his midfielders first use of the ball. It shapes as a battle of the midfields and whoever gets on top early, should win.
BOG: Scott Meyer
(Thurgoona)
Chiltern by 12 points
I think the Swans boast the most top-end talent and should prove too strong. However, the Hawks' experience in big finals at Sandy Creek can't be underestimated and will make it a close contest.
BOG: Rhys Ritchie
(Yackandandah)
Chiltern by 12 points
I rate the Swans' list and depth superior to the Hawks. I think big Scott Meyer didn't have his best match against Beechworth but will be fresh and that spells danger for the Hawks.
BOG: Scott Meyer
(Wodonga Saints)
Chiltern by 10 points
The Swans have been the best team all year. Having missed out on finals the previous year due to COVID has only fuelled their hunger and they will want to send Brooksie out in style.
BOG: Brad Hibberson
(Rutherglen)
Chiltern by 26 points
Both sides are well structured but the Swans have a massive advantage with Scott Meyer in the ruck. I feel their half-back line with Ben Mason and Caleb Boxall will control the game defensively as well as launching offensively.
BOG: Obvious tip is Meyer but Ben Mason for me.
(Tallangatta)
Chiltern by one point
I feel the Swans will have too much speed for the Hawks on the wide expanses of Sandy Creek. But if the track is a heavy 10, I'll change my tip and jump on the Hawks' bandwagon.
BOG: Scott Meyer
(Mitta United)
Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 13 points
The predicted wet conditions will favour the Hawks and I feel with the Swans only playing their second match in a month that they could be underdone?
BOG: Jack Di Mizio
(Barnawartha)
Chiltern by 12 points
If you had asked me at the start of the finals I would have said the Hawks but I think Chiltern has had the perfect preparation and are fresh and hungry to claim their first flag in the TDFL.
BOG: Tom Bracher
(The Border Mail)
Chiltern by 11 points
History says playing four straight finals has to take a toll at some stage and losing Ryan Wallace is a massive blow for the Hawks. The Swans are fit, firing, hungry and primed to claim a slice of history.
BOG: Brad Hibberson
