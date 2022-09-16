The success of last weekend's cup finals at Lavington Sports Ground has left the door open for the Albury-Wodonga Football Association to bring its showpiece event back to the stadium in future years.
Around 3000 people came through the gates on Saturday with matches played across three pitches throughout the day.
The noise levels on the main ground rose as the sun went down, building to a crescendo during the dramatic Division 1 men's final between Albury United and Wangaratta which was finally settled in extra time.
"The atmosphere was pretty electric," AWFA president Greg Scott said.
"Even the feedback from some non-football watchers was that they'd never seen an atmosphere like it at that ground before.
"Even on ground two, people were saying it was a really good atmosphere, that there were lots of people around watching the game."
It was a voyage into the unknown for AWFA, playing finals for the first time since 2019 at a venue primarily used for Australian Rules football and netball.
"We were really happy with the way it went," Scott said.
"It's an amazing facility, the best in the region and Albury Council and Jack Bradley in particular did an amazing job helping us in our first year there, making sure we had everything we needed and that everything ran right.
"With Lavi Panthers doing the canteen, it all seemed to run really smoothly and we've had lots of really positive feedback.
"We're going to have a debrief on Monday night to go over things - there's always a few little things you can improve - but on the whole, we've had really good feedback and we're really happy with the day and how it all went.
"At this stage, I don't see any reason why we would not go back there next year."
Scott declared the season a success after two cancelled campaigns.
"It's good to take a breath but it was a great season," he said.
"It was fantastic to have football back for a full year and the season was a pretty successful one.
"We had good numbers and the grounds held up really well."
