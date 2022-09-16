The Border Mail
AWFA president Greg Scott very happy with Lavington Sports Ground as cup final venue

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 16 2022 - 8:00am
Albury United's supporters crank up the volume during the AWFA Division 1 men's cup final against Wangaratta at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by James Wiltshire

The success of last weekend's cup finals at Lavington Sports Ground has left the door open for the Albury-Wodonga Football Association to bring its showpiece event back to the stadium in future years.

