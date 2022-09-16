Chiltern coach Luke Brookes has dismissed the rival coaches' predictions as irrelevant heading into Saturday's decider against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Of the coaches, only Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin is on the Hawks' bandwagon.
All the other coaches predict a Swans victory ranging between one and 26 points.
"It is what it is and we won't be reading too much into that," Brookes said.
"There two pretty good sides and obviously Kiewa has been the benchmark for more than a decade
"Make no mistake, we are striving to be a football club that is exactly like they are."
The Swans have won both encounters so far this season.
They are striving for their first flag in the TDFL since crossing from the O&K league in 2003.
Brookes said it had been a burning ambition of his to end the drought.
"It would be huge for the club, not so much myself, it's all about the club," he said.
"Hopefully we can get the job done but there has been a mountain of work gone into it."
The Swans will only be playing their second match in a month after taking the direct route to the decider.
In contrast, the Hawks will be contesting their fourth straight final.
Brookes revealed he put the Swans through two gruelling weekend sessions when they didn't play to maintain match fitness.
"I guess you can't get injured when you are not playing but sometimes not playing much footy can hurt you," he said.
"We trained fairly hard on both the weekends we didn't play and feel we are in pretty good shape."
Brookes said Connor Newnham posed the biggest threat to the Swans with his side lacking an obvious match-up to combat the enigmatic forward.
"Newnham is a gun and you don't know what you are going to get," he said.
"Hopefully we can keep him quiet but obviously that is a lot easier said than done.
"It's been one point and three points between the two sides, so I can't see Saturday being too much different.
"But we are confident that we have done the work and think we can win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.