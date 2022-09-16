The Border Mail
Dam authority says no spill predicted at Dartmouth this weekend

By Ted Howes
September 16 2022 - 8:30am
Close but no cigar - Dartmouth Dam has been tantalisingly close to spilling but is unlikely this weekend.

DARTMOUTH Dam is unlikely to spill over this weekend according to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority which started releasing 6400 megalitres daily from Friday compared with 7800 megalitres last Friday.

