DARTMOUTH Dam is unlikely to spill over this weekend according to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority which started releasing 6400 megalitres daily from Friday compared with 7800 megalitres last Friday.
Residents in the vicinity, both in Dartmouth and downstream at the Mitta Valley, have been closely monitoring weather forecasts to gauge the likelihood of a massive spill that hasn't been seen for 26 years.
While pub locals at Dartmouth are disappointed, residents and farmers downstream are breathing a sight of relief.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts 15-20mm pf rain on Saturday, 15mm on Sunday and just 1mm on Monday with no rain through the week until light showers on Friday.
The news has halted the flood of visitors Dartmouth experienced last weekend but businesses are still living in hope.
Dartmouth Pub assistant manager Scott Grech said meal bookings had dwindled since last Saturday.
"We're not getting enough rain - they're trying to stop it going over and we want it to go over - it's going to happen, even if we have to bring our own water," Mr Grech said.
"We have a solid booking for this Sunday - and next Friday, appropriately, we have the Creedence Clearwater Survival band playing so at least that will go off."
The MDBA said yesterday the Hume Dam was at 95% capacity and Dartmouth Dam just below 99% capacity.
"We do not anticipate the Dartmouth Dam physically spilling this weekend, but if rainfall and inflows are higher than forecast there is the possibility that water may flow over the spillway," MDBA senior director for river management Joe Davis said.
Mr Davis said there was an increased chance of flooding this season across the Murray-Darling Basin.
"People living along the rivers, including the Murray River and the Mitta Mitta River, need to stay informed and know what to do in an emergency," he said.
"Once a dam is full, the MDBA cannot control the flow of water coming in - the water passes through the dam and continues downstream.
"We are actively managing both Hume and Dartmouth dams and assessing new inflow and weather information to manage releases. This involves close collaboration with the Bureau of Meteorology, Goulburn-Murray Water and WaterNSW.
"Should water begin to flow over the spillway at Dartmouth Dam it will initially be at very low rates."
Mr Davis said it was unlikely Albury residents would experience flooding over the weekend.
"Based on current forecasts it is unlikely that Albury residents will be impacted, however if rainfall and inflows are higher than anticipated then this cannot be ruled out," he said.
