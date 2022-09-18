The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Federation Hill wildlife inspires and amazes Wodonga's Lizette Salmon

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A peregrine falcon, which is the world's fastest bird, photographed on Wodonga's Federation Hill by Lizette Salmon.

A long term resident at the base of Wodonga's Federation Hill is encouraging Border residents to pay closer attention to the variety of wildlife in the woodlands, after an amazing experience with a sugar glider and the sighting of the world's fastest bird.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.