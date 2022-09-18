A long term resident at the base of Wodonga's Federation Hill is encouraging Border residents to pay closer attention to the variety of wildlife in the woodlands, after an amazing experience with a sugar glider and the sighting of the world's fastest bird.
Lizette Salmon has been observing and photographing the fauna on the hill on an almost a daily basis for the past three years and on Wednesday night at Wodonga's German-Austrian-Australian Club she will lead a presentation, demonstrating the diversity of wildlife at the site.
"My goals for the presentation is for those who come along to start paying closer attention to the local wildlife and inspire them to show greater stewardship of our local gardens parks and reserves," she said.
Ms Salmon said the presentation was mainly a description of the different animals she'd seen and what happened during the encounter.
On one occasion, she had an "incredible experience" with an "almost tame" sugar glider that was on the trail.
"It was being harassed by currawongs in a tree and the poor little thing was marooned on the tree because it didn't have anywhere to glide to," she said.
"I didn't know what to do and I took off my long sleeve top and held it out like a little trampoline thinking 'it's never going to jump into this', but it did.
"It was the most extraordinary experience."
The sugar glider then jumped from Ms Salmon's shirt to a more shrub that was more protective with vegetation cover.
Ms Salmon was also excited to talk about her sighting of a peregrine falcon.
"That's the world's fastest bird," she said.
"They travel at speeds of 300 kilometers an hour and they usually live on escarpments, but I saw one on Federation Hill."
Ms Salmon said it was interesting that despite the numerous species she'd identified on Federation Hill, it was not considered a biodiversity hotspot in Albury-Wodonga.
"People who want to see wildlife will usually go to Wonga Wetlands or to Nail Can Hill or to Castle Creek Reserve," she said.
"But what I've discovered is that even areas which are not known for their variety of wildlife can have a surprising variety of wildlife once you start looking or keeping your eyes open for it."
Ms Salmon's presentation is one of several that is being hosted by Friends of Willow Park, supported by funding from a Wodonga Council Community Impact grant.
Friends of Willow Park are involved in educating and involving the community in protecting, preserving and valuing parklands, particularly those surrounding Albury-Wodonga.
Tickets, including optional buffet dinner are available.
The event will start at 6pm with Ms Salmon's talk from 6.30pm.
For further queries contact Friends of Willow Park's Bart Citroen on 0419 390 329.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
