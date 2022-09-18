The Border Mail
No issues found as police run North East hunting blitz

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 18 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:00am
A young deer at Eskdale.

Police are pleased with the results of a North East hunting operation after failing to detect any offences.

