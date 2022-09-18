No issues found as police run North East hunting blitz

Police are pleased with the results of a North East hunting operation after failing to detect any offences.
Officers ran Operation Velvet in forests in Tallangatta Walwa, Mitta and Corryong during winter.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said police spent about 175 hours patrolling the regions.
They spoke to 83 hunters and checked 29 vehicles.
He said all of the shooters had been adhering to firearm and wildlife laws.
"We targeted known hunting locations with random patrols on random nights, during dusk and the early hours of the morning," Sergeant Mooney said.
"It was to ensure people had valid firearms licences and had the appropriate permits for hunting.
"We're happy to report that no offences were detected during the three months we ran that operation."
The majority of hunters had travelled to the North East from Melbourne and Sydney.
Sergeant Mooney said numbers had been down compared to previous years.
"We know there is offending that is going on but generally the people we come across are doing the right thing," he said.
"Most hunters value their firearms and their firearms licence and they conduct their activity in a lawful fashion.
"We find people are sometimes shooting from roadways or on private properties where they're not supposed to be.
"So we'll continue to conduct these random patrols.
"If people are caught offending against the firearms or wildlife acts, usually their guns will be seized.
"Depending on the seriousness of the charges, most of the time they'll have to make an application to be licensed or have their guns returned to them, which is very rare."
