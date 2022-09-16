Eight North East schools have received funding to upgrade shelters and other high priority works as part of the Victorian government's planned maintenance program.
Four schools were given cash to improve safety against fire risks, and another four for high priority repairs.
The Springhurst Primary School ($490,000), Rutherglen High School ($215,000), Benalla P-12 College ($180.000), and Broken Creek Primary School ($65,000) received those allocations to upgrade Shelter in Place buildings.
The funding levels were determined by the outcome of an assessment of each school's Shelter in Place building.
The repairs will ensure that buildings are "up to standard" to keep staff and students safe in the event of a fire.
Assessments were conducted by the Victorian Schools Building Authority.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Springhurst Primary School principal Wendy Walker said an analysis had been done earlier this term, and the school was recorded on the Department of Education and Training's Bushfire-At-Risk Register.
"This assessment has identified maintenance tasks required to ensure our school's temporary bushfire emergency shelter is maintained to a standard that can protect against ember attack," she said.
Porepunkah Primary School ($10,000), Edi Upper Primary School ($65,000), Whitfield District Primary School ($50,000) and Greta Valley Primary School ($10,000) received those figures for high priority repairs.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the funding meant school communities in the region benefitted.
"This investment ensures schools across the North East are safe and comfortable across all campuses - giving our students the best possible settings to learn and thrive in," she said.
The maintenance blitz, which will be carried out before Term 4 mostly during the school holidays, includes painting, resurfacing and fixing roofs and windows.
Other works include replacing floors, works to grounds and classrooms, and external landscaping.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.