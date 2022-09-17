Defence contractors working at Bandiana for Linfox stopped work on Friday to seek a wage rise.
Protesters sought more than a 6.9 per cent increase in wages over four years, which it's claimed was being sold to them as a 10 per cent increase over the same period by Linfox to "confuse people".
United Workers Union representative Ian Madgwick said that the company had released an agreement without negotiating with employees.
A vote will be held on Tuesday involving union members from across the country.
"They effectively want to use the workforce as pawns to try and retain the contract with Defence," Mr Madgwick said.
Workers had been in negotiations with Linfox since February this year.
Linfox declined to comment.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
